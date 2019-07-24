AKITA: Another Conspiracy to Silence the Mother of God

Michael J. Matt visits the shrine of Our Lady at Akita in Japan. There he discovers an apparent conspiracy to silence and cover up the apparitions of Our Lady to Sister Agnes Sasagawa back in 1973.

After an 11-year investigation, Bishop John Shorjiro Ito (Nilgata, Japan) approved the miracles that had happened at Akita as well as the messages given to Sr. Agnes, expressing his firm conviction that the message was essentially Our Lady’s attempt to deliver the same message she’d delivered at Fatima which, according Bishop Ito, had been largely ignored.

So, why the continued cover-up of Our Lady’s dire warnings for the world, both at Fatima and Akita? Could it be that the Third Secret of Fatima is essentially the third message of Our Lady of Akita?

Why did the Bishop of Tokyo later dismiss the message of Our Lady of Akita?

What’s going on here, and why are Our Lady’s repeated attempts to save us being frustrated by Modernist bishops and popes of the post-conciliar Catholic Church?

Michael Matt offers some startling insights from Akita, Japan.

