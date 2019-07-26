Prayer to Saint Anne and Saint Joachim





Dear Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and grandparents of Jesus, our Divine Saviour, have pity on thy loving and trusting client, and listen to the petition which I present before thee.

Oh, blessed Saints, thou art both most dear to the Heart of Jesus, Whose beloved Mother was thy own tender, devoted child! Can He refuse anything to thee, in whose veins the same blood flowed which afterwards furnished the precious price of our Redemption? Great Saints, nothing was impossible to thy power and influence over the young Jesus “Who grew and waxed strong, full of wisdom” under the maternal care of thy glorious Daughter, the Queen of Heaven and Earth. In mercy and compassion, be like unto Him “Who went about doing good,” and come to the aid of thy servant in my great necessity!

Saint Anne, Saint Joachim, beloved parents of Mary, “our life, our sweetness and our hope,” pray to her for me and obtain my request. Amen.

Advertisements