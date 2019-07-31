Students Rebell Against Pope Francis

Posted on July 31, 2019 by

Reported on Gloria.TV

The students of the Roman John Paul II Institute rebel against Pope Francis’ attempt to destroy their college.

More than 150 of them signed a July 24 letter saying that the newly approved statutes will undermine the institute’s Catholic mission and identity.

The letter was sent to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the Institute’s grand chancellor, and Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, its president. Both of them are hardcore modernists.

The students also expressed their sadness about the expulsion of two professors, Monsignor Livio Melina and Father José Noriega who taught at the Institute for decades and are world-renowned representatives of the renewal of Catholic moral theology.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s