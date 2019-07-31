Students Rebell Against Pope Francis

Reported on Gloria.TV

The students of the Roman John Paul II Institute rebel against Pope Francis’ attempt to destroy their college.

More than 150 of them signed a July 24 letter saying that the newly approved statutes will undermine the institute’s Catholic mission and identity.

The letter was sent to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the Institute’s grand chancellor, and Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, its president. Both of them are hardcore modernists.

The students also expressed their sadness about the expulsion of two professors, Monsignor Livio Melina and Father José Noriega who taught at the Institute for decades and are world-renowned representatives of the renewal of Catholic moral theology.

