Comprehensive Sexuality Education – A demonic agenda targeting children

Horrible “sex ed” agenda aimed at children.
This is pretty bad. Get children out of the room before watching. Really.
I won’t post the video on this blog, but GO HERE.
See what the United Nations and Planned Parenthood, etc. have in store for children.
Big Business Abortion and Big Business Sex.
Hook children on sex. They are future customers.
This is also tied into demonic gender identity propaganda.
Prayer to St Michael
St. Michael the Archangel,
defend us in the day of Battle;
Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host,
by the power of God, cast into Hell,
Satan and all the other evil spirits,
who prowl through the world,
seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.