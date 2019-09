“The devils not only fear but tremble at the very sound of her sacred name. As men fall prostrate with fear if a thunderbolt falls near them, so do the demons if they hear the name of Mary. The evil spirits greatly fear the Queen of Heaven, and flee at the sound of her name, as if from fire. At the very sound of the word Mary, they are cast down as if by thunder.”

[Source: Saint Alphonsus Maria de Liguori, The Glories of Mary]

