Burke And Schneider Launch Crusade: The Six Amazon Errors

From Gloria.tv (breaking news)

Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider have issued an[other] eight-page declaration against six “serious theological errors and heresies” in the Amazon Synod’s working document.

They call on the faithful to engage in a crusade of prayer and fasting for forty days to prevent such errors of being approved. The suggestion is to pray daily one decade of the Rosary and to fast once a week for this intentions from September 17 to October 26. The six errors are:

● an implicit pantheism identifying God with nature and the universe

● the notion that paganism is a source of Divine Revelation and an alternative pathway to salvation

● the idea that natives already received divine revelation and that the Church in the Amazon needs a missionary and pastoral “conversion”

● granting ministries to women and turning married local chieftains into second-class priests

● considering man as a mere link in nature’s ecological chain and economic development as an aggression against ‘Mother Earth’

● calling for an “integral ecological conversion” which includes the adoption of the collective social model of natives where individual personality and freedom are undermined.

