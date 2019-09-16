Psychiatrist To Bergoglio’s Priests Who Sought Help: “I Need to Treat Your Archbishop”

This revelation from an acclaimed psychiatrist explains much towards understanding the twisted mind of Francis.

Pope Francis answers questions from journalists aboard his flight from Antananarivo, Madagascar, to Rome Sept. 10, 2019. (CNS photo)

Henry Sire, the author of  “The Dictator Pope”, commented on Twitter (September 13) Pope Francis’ words on the flight from Mozambique to Rome, that his [own] critics may have psychological problems and should be treated kindly.

Sire observes that Francis, in his remarks, often reveals his own personality, because “it was Bergoglio who was seeing a psychiatrist while he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.”

Sire also recalls the Buenos Aires priests who sought treatment from a well-known Argentinean psychiatrist because of the “merry dance” Bergoglio was leading them.

However, the psychiatrist told them, “I can’t treat you, to solve your problems I would need to treat your Archbishop.”

  1. RemnantchildofMary says:
    September 16, 2019 at 11:49

    Because he bullied them? He DOES mess with your head though, doesn’t he?If you try to think well of him and give him the benefit of the doubt, and maybe respect- because he has authority… you might find yourself in knots.

