Fr Z on that Ceremony in the Vatican Gardens

First posted on 5 October 2019 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf on his blog:

Mere days after Francis granted an audience to Jesuit Homosexualist Activist James Martin for a photo op, the same Francis sat in the Vatican gardens in front of a S. American totem of a man … obviously ready for sex.

Coincidence?

I don’t think so.  Whether Francis knew that his schedule was going to include the premier homosexualist in the Church today, or whether he knew what sort of pagan idols and other B as in B, S as in S, he was going to witness venerated or not… it’s beside the point.

Someone close to Francis wants this sort of thing to happen.

The context is at CNS.   It is horrible reading.  HERE

It was a pagan ceremony in the Vatican gardens.  There’s no way around it. Nearby, a while back, Francis stood by at the planting of a “peace tree” during which an imam prayed a prayer associated with claiming territory for Islam.  Yes, really.

It may be that Francis was shocked at what he saw.  He put aside his prepared remarks and merely said an Our Father.

I would have said a hell of lot more than that.

On the eve of the Synod (“walking together”).   What was it we read about in Windswept House before Vatican II.  US HERE – UK HERE

My mind is free associating of course.  Jet lag, you know.  But wasn’t there some sort of ceremony?  Memory escapes me.

Ceremony… important meeting heralding upheaval…

Can’t shake it.

 

More reactions at the Catholic Monitor blog

and this from Ann Barnhardt

  1. Robert John Bennett says:
    October 5, 2019 at 21:55

    The last four lines of T. S. Eliot’s poem “The Hollow Men” come to mind:

    This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    Not with a bang but a whimper.

