Francis‘ “Make-a-Mess” Amazon Synod

On the 4th October, feast of the great lover of God, St Francis of Assisi, and two days prior to the start of the dreaded Synod, Pope Francis with Cardinal Cardinal Cláudio Hummes and other clerics celebrated a tree-planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens, a sort of preview kick-off for the Amazonian Synod. It featured a sort of tribal picnic blanket on which were placed various native statues and objects that were moved around amidst pagan chants and rattles by painted, featheredAmazon Indians.

Now we know what these some of these strange objects were:

The large pregnant female = Amazon idol Yacy, the Moon goddess

The smaller pregnant female = Amazon idol Ruda, goddess of love

The enthusiastic male figure with phallus = Guaracy, god of the Sun

Yacy is self-generating, doesn’t need a male

Ruda can copulate with Guaracy.

This is sheer paganism. Our pope presided over, and blessed, a pagan ritual where false gods were worshipped and called upon.

He is no doubt infested with demons himself.

This ritual is pagan, demonic, and those poor people are left ignorant by intention. They cling to the demonic idols of their ancestors because no one has evangelized them, taught them the Gospel. All the money to support priests in the Amazon and they are encouraged to stay pagan. Why convert?

[FRANCIS] CHURCH NO LONGER TEACHES OR BELIEVES IN THE SACRIFICIAL DEATH OF CHRIST FOR OUR SOULS AND THE REDEMPTIVE POWER OF THAT SACRIFICE, AND MORE THAN THAT, IS REJECTING CHRIST AND EMBRACING DEMON PRACTICES AND GODS. So we know this, okay, but what about the souls, the millions of Catholics, who do not? What of them?

Cardinal Raymond Burke has come out and blasted the Amazonian Synod as a direct attack on Jesus Christ while lamenting the misuse of the Synod to try to change both the doctrines and disciplines of the Catholic Church.

According to Archbishop Viganò, ‘Christ is absent’ from the Synod’s working document. German Cardinal Walter Brandmüller openly says it contains “heresy” and approaches “apostasy.”

Day One of the Synod – during which open attacks on the priesthood were expected – the first thing the head of the meeting, Card. Baldisseri, announced is that the cassock is optional for the members. The bishops applauded. These are the sorts of folks staging this synod– 1960’s refugees who never grew up.

Throughout history, anti-Catholicism and anti-clericalism has specifically targeted the cassock for a great share of its fear and hatred. In some places the cassock could get you killed.

To the laity the cassock and the full habit speak. They say here is something not of this world, something connected to the supernatural. The cassock and the habit speak to discipline and prayer, a life lived for God. The laity live for God while living secular lives, the priest and religious live a life with a total commitment to God. It’s so mysterious, and it attracts, in a way a shirt and tie can’t ever, or a polyester jumpsuit.

From the 2013 Directory on the Life and Ministry of Priests: “[I]n its form, colour and dignity the cassock is most opportune, because it clearly distinguishes priests from laymen and makes people understand the scared nature of their ministry, reminding the priest himself that forever and at each moment he is a priest ordained to serve, teach, guide, and sanctify souls mainly through the celebration of the sacraments and the preaching of the Word of God. Wearing ecclesiastical attire is also a safeguard for poverty and chastity.”

Next came an unflattering comparison between the biretta and the feather headdresses of the Amazonian Indians,, with the traditional Catholic priestly biretta (symbol of the priest’s faithfulness to his calling as shepherd of souls) taking a bit of a bashing. Sycophantic bishops present at the Synod applauded once again!

If they don’t know the difference between a pagan headdress and a biretta, then there is little hope for them.

There are “issues” here, my friends. “Issues” underlying this obsession to ridicule our heritage.

Next on the table up for discussion is expected to be “deaconesses”, but let’s remember how three days before the Amazon Synod opened Cardinal Müller, in a statement to LifeSiteNews, said that it is “certainly without doubt” that Saint John Paul II’s 1994 teaching on the impossibility of women receiving the Sacrament of Holy Orders in each of the three degrees is a “dogma” of the Faith of the Catholic Church.

John Paul II declared in his 1994 apostolic letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis that the Church has “no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful.”

Stated Cardinal Müller: “It is certainly without doubt, however, that this definitive decision from Pope John Paul II is indeed a dogma of the Faith of the Catholic Church and that this was of course the case already before this Pope defined this truth as contained in Revelation in the year 1994.”

“The impossibility that a woman validly receives the Sacrament of Holy Orders in each of the three degrees is a truth contained in Revelation and it is thus infallibly confirmed by the Church’s Magisterium and presented as to be believed,” he added.

Cardinal Müller made this comment in reaction to a recent claim made by Bishop Erwin Kräutler, one of the key organizers of the Amazon Synod, that John Paul II’s teaching about the impossibility of female priests was “not a dogma.”

So even dogmas of the Church are up for grabs amongst these wolves that have infiltrated the Holy Bride of Christ. And this is only the opening so far. A whole month left…

