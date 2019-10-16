MAJOR VATICAN EVENT: Schneider, Burke Speak During Amazon Synod

New from RTV in Rome. . .

Michael Matt reports on a major event that took place just across from the Vatican Press Office here in Rome this week: The launch of a new book-length interview of Bishop Athanasius Schneider that covers everything from the current pontificate, to Vatican II, to Archbishop Lefebvre’s role in the resistance, to the Society of St. Pius X and even the role of Freemasonry.

People often complain that we need to “do something” about what’s happening in Rome. Well, here it is!