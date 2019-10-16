MAJOR VATICAN EVENT: Schneider, Burke Speak During Amazon Synod

New from RTV in Rome. . .
Michael Matt reports on a major event that took place just across from the Vatican Press Office here in Rome this week: The launch of a new book-length interview of Bishop Athanasius Schneider that covers everything from the current pontificate, to Vatican II, to Archbishop Lefebvre’s role in the resistance, to the Society of St. Pius X and even the role of Freemasonry.
People often complain that we need to “do something” about what’s happening in Rome. Well, here it is!
In the middle of the Amazon Synod, Cardinal Burke and Bishop Schneider—the two most outspoken ecclesiastical critics of the Amazon Synod—collaborated in the launching of a book published by Diane Montagna (one of the most traditional Catholic vaticanistas in Rome) in the presence of Cardinals Muller and Arinze, at an event covered by several topnotch Vatican journalists and member of the press (including The Remnant) at which Roberto de Mattei delivered a call to arms for the ages and the “Papal Posse’s” own Father Gerald Murray served as enthusiastic emcee.