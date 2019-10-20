Synod bishops attend demonic Way of the Cross

250 members and affiliates of the Amazon Synod, including bishops, priests and sisters, organised on October 19 a pagan Way of the Cross in the Via della Conciliazione.
As expected, the naked demon Pachamama played a prominent role. It was either carried along, lifted up or placed in a boat.
The event included burning sage, a pagan ceremony. Enchanters used feathers to blow smoke into the faces of the attendees. This was meant as a demonic “blessing.”
A “bishop” in a grey shirt with a cross around his neck, bowed his head to receive the smoke of Satan worthily (video here).
Some commentary on the controversial Amazon Synod:
Amazon Synod’s Stations of the Cross fuse Politics and Paganism with Piety
