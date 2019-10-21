Te Deum Laudamus – Idols at the center of the #AmazonSynod, displayed at Santa Maria in Traspontina, thrown into the Tiber.

BUT …. one remains in the Synod Hall under the protection of Francis
If only a brave synod father or member of the Swiss Guard would do the same
Advertisements
BUT …. one remains in the Synod Hall under the protection of Francis
If only a brave synod father or member of the Swiss Guard would do the same
|mmvc on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|mmvc on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|johnhenrycn on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|sallyball8323 on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|RemnantchildofMary on How an Amazon Pagan Rite Broug…
|johnhenrycn on Synod bishops attend demonic W…
|johnhenrycn on Synod bishops attend demonic W…
|johnhenrycn on Synod bishops attend demonic W…
|David on How an Amazon Pagan Rite Broug…
|Robert John Bennett on Reflection for the 29th Sunday…
|Mary Anne on Was a demon enthroned at the A…
|Robert John Bennett on Was a demon enthroned at the A…
|johnhenrycn on Today we sing Cardinal Newman’…
|The Raven on Today we sing Cardinal Newman’…
|johnhenrycn on Today we sing Cardinal Newman’…
Thanks for sharing. Catholics today need to be braver than ever. Help us, Holy Spirit.
Blessed Pius IX was almost thrown into the Tiber too.
This has made my day!
Now someone needs to tear down and rip up this disgusting poster:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/poster-for-amazon-synod-in-rome-shows-woman-breast-feeding-a-weasel