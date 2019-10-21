Te Deum Laudamus – Idols at the center of the #AmazonSynod, displayed at Santa Maria in Traspontina, thrown into the Tiber.

BUT …. one remains in the Synod Hall under the protection of Francis

If only a brave synod father or member of the Swiss Guard would do the same

  1. sallyball8323 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 13:32

    Thanks for sharing. Catholics today need to be braver than ever. Help us, Holy Spirit.

  2. johnhenrycn says:
    October 21, 2019 at 14:37

    Blessed Pius IX was almost thrown into the Tiber too.

  3. mmvc says:
    October 21, 2019 at 14:55

    This has made my day!

