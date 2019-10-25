Desecrated: Santa Maria in Transpontina, Amazon Synod 2019

A guided tour by Laurence England around a beautiful church despoiled and defiled during the Synod on the Amazon 2019:
Advertisements
A guided tour by Laurence England around a beautiful church despoiled and defiled during the Synod on the Amazon 2019:
|catholiccommentblog on Desecrated: Santa Maria in Tra…
|Gertrude on Corrupt Cardinals raid Peter…
|Robert John Bennett on Corrupt Cardinals raid Peter…
|RemnantchildofMary on Pachamama Drama: Vatican accus…
|RemnantchildofMary on Pachamama Drama: Vatican accus…
|johnhenrycn on Pachamama Drama: Vatican accus…
|vrs on Pachamama Drama: Vatican accus…
|Robert John Bennett on Pachamama Drama: Vatican accus…
|Gertrude on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|mmvc on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|johnhenrycn on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|johnhenrycn on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|mmvc on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|RemnantchildofMary on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
|johnhenrycn on Te Deum Laudamus – Idols…
Sorry to be a pedant, but it is “Traspontina” not “Transpontina”. I don’t know why in Italian what we would expect to be the first “n” is not there but it isn’t. “Traspontina” means “across the bridge”, namely the Ponte Sant’Angelo, so it should be “Trans” but, like a good Catholic, it isn’t.