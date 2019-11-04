BREAKING: Man who threw Pachamama idol into Tiber speaks out

Alexander Tschugguel, 26, of Vienna, Austria, spoke to LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen. He told him, “for me, it was really bad, because I saw in those statues and in those idols…a break of the First Commandment.” Alexander says he was motivated simply by the desire to “bring pagan things out of a Catholic Church.”

Tschugguel released his own video revealing himself and explaining his decision today. You can watch that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p74C…

Here is Taylor Marshall’s somewhat longer and more in-depth interview with Alexander:

1 Response to BREAKING: Man who threw Pachamama idol into Tiber speaks out

  1. Mary Anne says:
    November 4, 2019 at 16:18

    I’m so proud of you Mr. Tschugguel. You did more than anyone who was there, for all of us who are helpless (old age) to do anything. If I could have done something like that I would have. I was wishing something like that would happen and it did. Bravo for you and your friends. !!

