Clergy and Laity to Pope Francis: We Have Had Enough of This Insanity

by Chris Ferrara

Fatima Perspectives #1352

As LifeSiteNews has just reported (Nov. 12): “An international group of 100 priests and lay scholars published a statement today to protest the pagan worship of Pachamama that took place last month during the Amazon Synod in Rome with Pope Francis’ active participation and apparent support.”

I am one of the signatories and drafters of this document. Quite simply, it is a declaration by concerned clergy and laity alike that an already wayward pontificate has gone completely off the rails into the realm of outright sacrilege, much of it perpetrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica itself.

If that claim seems extreme, consider the particulars of our protest, lodged on the Internet here:

On October 4, Pope Francis attended an act of idolatrous worship of the pagan goddess Pachamama. He allowed this worship to take place in the Vatican Gardens, thus desecrating the vicinity of the graves of the martyrs and of the church of the Apostle Peter. (See, first two photos above.)

He participated in this act of idolatrous worship by blessing a wooden image of Pachamama. (See, first photo above.)

On October 7, the idol of Pachamama was placed in front of the main altar at St. Peter’s and then carried in procession to the Synod Hall. Pope Francis said prayers in a ceremony involving this image and then joined in this procession. (See, third photo above and photo published here.)

When wooden images of this pagan deity were removed from the church of Santa Maria in Traspontina, where they had been sacrilegiously placed, and thrown into the Tiber by Catholics outraged by this profanation of the church, Pope Francis, on October 25, apologized for their removal and another wooden image of Pachamama was returned to the church. Thus, a new profanation was initiated.

On October 27, in the closing Mass for the synod, he accepted a bowl used in the idolatrous worship of Pachamama and placed it on the altar.

Pope Francis himself confirmed that these wooden images were pagan idols. In his apology for the removal of these idols from a Catholic church, he specifically called them Pachamama, a name for a false goddess of mother earth according to pagan religious belief in South America.

Moreover, as the statement notes, even before its publication, “Different features of these proceedings [were] condemned as idolatrous or sacrilegious by Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop José Luis Azcona Hermoso, Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer, and Bishop Marian Eleganti. Lastly, Card. Raymond Burke has given the same assessment of this cult in an interview.”

Among these prelates, however, only Archbishop Viganò, the first signatory of the statement, has had the courage and the candor to protest Francis’ direct involvement in the scandal. He alone among the entire world episcopate has explicitly protested the Pope’s participation in blatant sacrilege and idolatry in the very basilica where the remains of Saint Peter are enshrined at the heart of the Catholic world.

What this protest attempts to do is to rally the rest of the bishops of the world, who unanimously refuse to identify the Pope as the source of one papally-initiated scandal after another. As the statement concludes, “We respectfully ask all the bishops of the Catholic Church to offer fraternal correction to Pope Francis for these scandals, and to warn their flocks that according to the divinely revealed teaching of the Catholic faith, they will risk eternal damnation if they follow his example of offending against the First Commandment.”

Without the support of the episcopacy, no mere statement of protest from the faithful, even from priests and deacons, will effect a change in the disastrous course of this astounding pontificate. Pope Francis has not only proved impervious to such entreaties, but on the contrary has doubled down on the demand that his “Magisterium” be imposed, as if the Magisterium were the property of a single pope who would be free to disregard the perennial Magisterium to which every Pope is bound.

Hence, as LifeSiteNews further reports, the apostolic nuncio to the United State, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, has issued a Vatican diktat that the “Magisterium of Pope Francis” and “[t]he pastoral thrust of this pontificate must reach the American people.” As Pierre put it, “Especially, as families continue to demand of parishes and dioceses the accompaniment envisioned by Amoris Laetitia.”

Meaning, of course, admitting public adulterers in “second marriages” to Holy Communion while ramping up the annulment factory to crank out as many annulments as possible in keeping with Francis’ demand, announced by the Dean of the Roman Rota, that the Church undergo a “‘conversion’, a change of mentality which convinces and sustains them in following the invitation of Christ, present in their brother, the Bishop of Rome, to pass from the restricted number of a few thousand annulments to that immeasurable [number] of unfortunates who might have a declaration of nullity….”

Yes, we have a Pope who dares to proclaim via one of his subalterns that Christ Himself, speaking through Francis, is calling for an “immeasurable number” of quickie annulments — along with Holy Communion for public adulterers who have not yet obtained a rubber stamp annulling their “first marriage.”

The lay faithful and numerous priests have done what they can to resist this out-of-control papacy. But where are the bishops, including certain cardinals who fret about “confusion” and “error” in the Church without having the fortitude to confront their obvious primary author “to his face,” as Saint Paul did with the first Pope at Antioch? (Cf. Gal 2:11)

We can only hope and pray that this statement will prompt at least a few bishops, and perhaps a cardinal or two, to emulate the example of Saint Paul in keeping with their duty to defend the Faith against anyone, including a wayward Pope — especially a wayward Pope — who would undermine it.