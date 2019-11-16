CP&S: Today we celebrate that great Benedictine Saint – Gertrude. This post was originally published here some years ago, and was our Holy Father Emeritus Pope Benedict’s catechesis for that day.

ST. GERTRUDE: A UNIQUE INFLUENCE ON CHRISTIAN SPIRITUALITY

VATICAN CITY, 6 OCT 2010 (VIS) – In his general audience, held this morning

in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope dedicated his catechesis to St. Gertrude,

“one of the most famous mystics and the only woman in Germany to receive the

title of ‘Great'”, which was given to her “for her great cultural and

evangelical importance. With her life and thought she made a uniquely

incisive contribution to Christian spirituality”, he said.

Born in the year 1256, at the age of five “she entered the convent, as

often happened at that time, for education and study. There she spent her

whole life”.

Gertrude “was an outstanding student. … She went on to dedicate herself

totally to God in monastic life and for twenty years nothing exceptional

happened: her principal activities were study and prayer”. Then, at the age

of twenty-five, “she had a vision of a young man who took her by the hand

and guided her to loosen the knot of thorns oppressing her soul. In that

hand, Gertrude recognised … the One Who saved us with His blood on the

cross: Jesus.

“From that moment her life of intimate communion with the Lord became more

intense”, the Holy Father added. She abandoned “the profane humanistic

sciences for theological studies, and in her monastic observance she moved

from a life she herself defined as ‘negligent’ to one of intense mystical

prayer, showing exceptional missionary ardour”.

Gertrude, Pope Benedict explained, “understood that she had been distant

from God, … that she had dedicated herself too avidly to liberal studies,

to human knowledge, disregarding the spiritual sciences and depriving

herself of the taste of true wisdom. Now she was being led to the mountain

of contemplation where she abandoned the old self to clothe herself in the

new”.

This German saint “dedicated herself to writing, to revealing the truth of

faith with clarity, simplicity, grace and conviction, serving the Church

with love and faithfulness, and becoming much appreciated by theologians and

men of piety”. Among her writings – of which few remain “because of the

events that led to the destruction of the convent of Helfta” – are the

“‘Herald of Divine Love’ or ‘The Revelations’, as well as the ‘Spiritual

Exercises’, a rare jewel of mystic spiritual literature”, said the Holy

Father.

“Gertrude added other prayers and penance to those imposed by the monastic

rule, with such devotion and faithful abandonment to God that she aroused in

those who met here the conviction of being in the presence of the Lord. And

in fact God Himself brought her to understand that He had called her to be

an instrument of His grace. Yet Gertrude felt unworthy of this immense

divine treasure, and confessed that she had not protected and cherished it”.

She died in 1301 or 1302.

In closing, Benedict XVI highlighted how the example of St. Gertrude

“shows us that the focal point of a happy and authentic life is friendship

with Jesus the Lord. This is learned through love for Sacred Scripture and

the liturgy, through profound faith and through love for Mary, so as to gain

increasing knowledge of God and, therefore, to know true happiness which is

the goal of our existence”.

Having concluded his catechesis, the Holy Father reminded the various

pilgrim groups present that October is the month dedicated to the Holy

Rosary, and that tomorrow marks the feast day of the Blessed Virgin of the

Rosary.

“The Rosary”, he said turning to address Polish pilgrims, “is a special

prayer of the Church and a spiritual weapon for each one of you. May

meditation on the lives of Jesus and Mary be a light for all of us on our

evangelical journey of spiritual renewal and conversion of heart”.