Dead silence from Church hierarchy on Fr. James Martin’s depiction of Jesus as a gay man

After Fr. James Martin, SJ posted a tweet featuring a painting drawn from a series of blasphemous homoerotic works depicting the life of Jesus as if he were a gay man, the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in the United States and Fr. Martin’s superiors have chosen not to publicly rebuke him.

Through their silence, over 400 U.S. bishops once again have given the impression that Fr. Martin speaks with authority on behalf of the Church. They have lent tacit approval to the anti-Biblical notions that Jesus can be viewed as a gay man, that the homoeroticizing of the passion of the Christ is acceptable, and that the resurrection is all about Jesus rising “to enjoy homoerotic moments with God.”

Blasphemy, if it involves homosexuality, is evidently no big deal. This is an odd stance for our bishops, whose credibility is still reeling as revelations of priest and prelate homosexual abuse continue to rock the Church, undermining the trust of the laity and many priests.

