Francis Asked Football Manager Not To Make Sign Of The Cross

Posted on December 23, 2019 by

Roberto Mancini, Italian football manager

Francis convinced the former football player and current manager of Italy’s national team Roberto Mancini, 57, not to make the Sign of the Cross on the football field, Mancini told Italian television TG5 (December 20, Italian video sequence below).

Mancini told TG5 that he is a lifelong Catholic and that he was lucky to grow up next to a parish, “My life was school, house, and parish.” He also visited Medjugorje a couple of times.

To the question whether it happens that he prays on the pitch, Mancini quickly replied, “No, on the pitch not.”

“Many make the sign of the cross,” a slightly surprised reporter interjects, and Mancini explains,

“I used to do that too, you know, hoping nothing happened during the game, then we went to the pope. Pope Francis said, ‘Why are you making the sign of the cross, don’t you have other thoughts in this moment?’ So since that time I don’t do it anymore. I don’t want the pope to get angry.”

Watch the video on Gloria TV

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Francis Asked Football Manager Not To Make Sign Of The Cross

  1. Crow says:
    December 23, 2019 at 20:56

    A Pope who does not like an athlete affirming his Catholic belief in a way that may give some validity to those watching (especially impressionable kids). Well, you have to wonder…Israel Folau (super star footballer here in Australia) was under fire because he commented on homosexuality and, as a football star, his views can influence impressionable kids. So, what exactly is this Pope’s job? To lead the Church of Christ? Or perhaps to turn people away from the Church of Christ?

  2. fitziv says:
    December 24, 2019 at 02:16

    Don’t worry he is not the pope

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s