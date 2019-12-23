Francis Asked Football Manager Not To Make Sign Of The Cross

Mancini told TG5 that he is a lifelong Catholic and that he was lucky to grow up next to a parish, “My life was school, house, and parish.” He also visited Medjugorje a couple of times.
To the question whether it happens that he prays on the pitch, Mancini quickly replied, “No, on the pitch not.”
“Many make the sign of the cross,” a slightly surprised reporter interjects, and Mancini explains,
“I used to do that too, you know, hoping nothing happened during the game, then we went to the pope. Pope Francis said, ‘Why are you making the sign of the cross, don’t you have other thoughts in this moment?’ So since that time I don’t do it anymore. I don’t want the pope to get angry.”
A Pope who does not like an athlete affirming his Catholic belief in a way that may give some validity to those watching (especially impressionable kids). Well, you have to wonder…Israel Folau (super star footballer here in Australia) was under fire because he commented on homosexuality and, as a football star, his views can influence impressionable kids. So, what exactly is this Pope’s job? To lead the Church of Christ? Or perhaps to turn people away from the Church of Christ?
Don’t worry he is not the pope