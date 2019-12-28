Feast of the Holy Innocents

Herod’s murder of the Holy Innocents is remembered on this feast day of the Holy Innocents.

Herod ordered this massacre in a futile attempt to stop the Light of the World from completing His mission of salvation.  In our day Holy Innocents are slaughtered each and every day in an ultimately futile attempt to deny what Christ taught:  that we are all brothers and sisters and that we must love God and love one another.  Some day this modern Herod emulation that goes by the name of legal abortion will cease, and the feast day of the Holy Innocents is a very good day for us to resolve to work unceasingly to bring that day closer.

THEY scarcely waked before they slept,

They scarcely wept before they laughed;

They drank indeed death’s bitter draught,

But all its bitterest dregs were kept

And drained by Mothers while they wept.

 

From Heaven the speechless Infants speak:

Weep not (they say), our Mothers dear,

For swords nor sorrows come not here.

Now we are strong who were so weak,

And all is ours we could not seek.

 

We bloom among the blooming flowers,

We sing among the singing birds;

Wisdom we have who wanted words:

here morning knows not evening hours,

All’s rainbow here without the showers.

 

And softer than our Mother’s breast,

And closer than our Mother’s arm,

Is here the Love that keeps us warm

And broods above our happy nest.

Dear Mothers, come: for Heaven is best.

Christina Rossetti

(Source: The American Catholic)

4 Responses to Feast of the Holy Innocents

  1. Lawrence Morra says:
    December 28, 2019 at 16:42

    These words are a taste of Salvation and make it clear what awaits those of us who are faithful but suffer for a time! Lawrence Morra

  4. Pingback: Feast of the Holy Innocents — Catholicism Pure & Simple – Voices for Life

