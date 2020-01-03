Short Prayers to the Most Holy Name

O sweet Name of Jesus, holy above all names in heaven and on earth, and to which every knee, both of men and of angels in heaven, on earth and in hell bends. You are the the way of the just, the glory of the saints, the hope of those in need, the balm of the sick, the love of the devout and the consolation of those that suffer.

O, Jesus be to me a help and a protector so that your Name may be blessed for all times…

…..(Manualis Parvulorum XIII)

Thomas A. Kempis

The Golden Arrow

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most mysterious and unutterable Name of God be always praised, blessed, loved, adored and glorified in heaven on earth and under the earth, by all the creatures of God, and by the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ in the most Holy Sacrament of the altar.

This prayer is said to have been revealed by Jesus Himself to a Carmelite Nun of Tours in 1843 as a reparation for blasphemy. “This Golden Arrow will wound My Heart delightfully,” He said, “and heal the wounds inflicted by blasphemy.”

Prayer to the Holy Name – St. Alphonsus

O my Jesus, thou art the Savior who hast given Thy blood and Thy life for me, I pray Thee to write Thy adorable name on my poor heart; so that having it always imprinted in my heart by love, I may also have it ever on my lips, by invoking it in all my necessities. If the devil tempts me, Thy name will give me strength to resist him; if I lose confidence, Thy name will animate me to hope; if I lose confidence, Thy name will animate me to hope; if I am in affliction, Thy name will comfort me, by reminding me of all Thou hast endured for me. If I find myself cold in Thy love, Thy name will inflame me by reminding me of the love Thou hast shown me. I have fallen into so many sins, because I did not call on Thee; from henceforth Thy name shall be my defense, my refuge, my hope, my only consolation, my only love. Thus do I hope to live, and so do I hope to die, having Thy name always on my lips.

The Incarnation, Birth and Infancy of Jesus Christ; or, The Mysteries of the Faith

St. Alphonsus de Liguori, Redemptorist Fathers, 1927.

Prayer to the Holy Name – St. Bernardine of Siena

Jesus, Name full of glory, grace, love and strength! You are the refuge of those who repent, our banner of warfare in this life, the medicine of souls, the comfort of those who mourn, the delight of those who believe, the light of those who preach the true faith, the wages of those who toil, the healing of the sick.

To You our devotion aspires; by You our prayers are received; we delight in contemplating You. O Name of Jesus, You are the glory of all the saints for eternity. Amen.

St. Bernardine of Siena

Prayer Petition to the Holy Name of Jesus

God, You appointed Your only-begotten Son to be the Savior of mankind, and You commanded His Name to be Jesus. I beg that a most ardent love of Your Divine Son imprint that Name upon my heart; that it always be on my mind, and frequently on my lips; that it be my defense in temptation, my refuge in danger, and my consolation and strength in the hour of my death.

Holy Name Prayer of Contrition

Most Merciful Jesus, by that Precious Blood which you willingly shed for sinners, I beg You to wash away all my sinfulness and to look mercifully upon me, a poor and unworthy sinner, as I call upon Your Holy Name. Mercifully grant me, through Your adorable Name, which is the joy of heaven, the terror of hell, the consolation of the afflicted, the refuge of sinners and the strength of those who repent, the grace of eternal salvation through the holy Name of Jesus.

I ask this in Your Name, who live and reign with God the Father and the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.