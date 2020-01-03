The papal Christmas address to the Roman Curia: A Creed of Postmodernism

On 21st December, Pope Francis gave a Christmas address to the Roman Curia in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican. You can read the full text on the Vatican website.

One of our long-time readers and commenters here on CP&S, JabbaPapa, posted an excellent critique of this address in our comments section and it is with his permission that we reprint it here today:

This is a creed of postmodernism, and it looks like a formal declaration of war upon the orthodoxy and the Catholicity of the Faith.

“Seen in this light, change takes on a very different aspect: from something marginal, incidental or merely external, it would become something more human and more Christian. Change would still take place, but beginning with man as its centre: an anthropological conversion.”

This is nothing other than the Modernist and atheist/secularist so-called “humanism” that is a total and complete betrayal of the genuine and original Catholic Humanism of such men as Erasmus of Rotterdam, Popes Pius II, Sixtus IV, Leo X, Saint Thomas More, which, if it puts man at the centre, understands that at the centre of man there is The Man, our Lord Jesus Christ, the Image of God ; so that it placed man not on this ludicrous pedestal at the centre of and above all, but rather understood that the Revelation has been given to us by God to the measure of our understanding, and so all things while centred on Christ and God’s Revelation should be interpreted at this simple level of the individual person.

This Catholic Humanism then posits a healthy understanding that the Revelation and the Christ are One, residing at the centre and heart of our anthropology, so that to become more individually human, in rejection of worldly ideologies, is therefore to seek to become more Christ-like in both worship and wisdom.

What this Roman Pontiff proposes is an absolute and utter betrayal of the very nature of Christianity itself as understood by those men !!

“Humanity calls and challenges us; in a word, it summons us to go forth and not fear change.”

If such “change” might include the removal of a now more seemingly open heretic from the See of Peter, I might be all for it …

“Linked to this difficult historical process there is always the temptation to fall back on the past (also by employing new formulations), because it is more reassuring, familiar, and, to be sure, less conflictual. This too is part of the process and risk of setting in motion significant changes. Here, there is a need to be wary of the temptation to rigidity. A rigidity born of the fear of change, which ends up erecting fences and obstacles on the terrain of the common good, turning it into a minefield of incomprehension and hatred. Let us always remember that behind every form of rigidity lies some kind of imbalance. Rigidity and imbalance feed one another in a vicious circle. And today this temptation to rigidity has become very real.”

These attempts to destroy the very core of what it is to be a human person created in hope for salvation by Almighty God cannot possibly succeed, but the damage that is being done to the Faithful and the Faith by the proclamation of such nonsense from the highest step of the ecclesial authority is incalculable in extent.

Take note that this “the common good” is pure Marxist terminology, redolent of the “Common Purpose” lobby group, the UN, and of straightforward Freemasonry. It seeks to crush the individual in the name of some collective and indeed collectivist ideology of so-called “progress”.

Also take note that this is a flat out rejection of any Hermeneutic of Continuity as taught by Pope Benedict XVI, but instead it is an all-out embrace and promotion of multiple hermeneutics of rupture.

It is also quite clear that such words cannot have been written nor proclaimed by anyone with any genuinely spiritual Christian Faith.

No, it is a text proclaiming a deep ideological division between an “us” and a “them” — it is foully schismatic in purpose and in nature, which therefore constitutes a willful and deliberate declaration of a heresy as that is the very core definition of what Heresy is.

So he’s finally done it, and for real — not by “accident” or by “mistake”, but deliberately and with forethought, repetitively and despite all brotherly correction of his Errors that has been put forward to him.