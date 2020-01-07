ASK FATHER: Is cooking on Sunday a sin?

QUAERITUR:

I saw someone say that cooking on Sunday violates the third commandment and food for Sunday must be made before Sunday. Is this true ?

No.

As much as we honor our Jewish forbears, we do not keep their strict laws about cooking and sabbath food preparation, bishul.

We should avoid on Sunday unnecessary work, or unnecessary drudgery. If it is necessary we do it.

However, some things that are drudgery for one are a pleasure for another. There are some people who would rather have starving rats chew through their faces while kneeling on glass in salt water while being tormented with horseflies and rap music than do any gardening. This is my attitude toward ironing clothes. Others enjoy gardening, and even ironing, find it relaxing and even meditative.

People should eat on Sundays. We don’t have to do food prep according to rabbinic laws, which permitted some continuation of heat but forbade initiating, by Jews at least, the warming of anything. Chopping vegetables could even have been considered forbidden work. We don’t have these restrictions. We can prep and cook and clean up afterward. Having a family meal on Sunday is a wonderful thing. A measure of cooking is involved.

If one can do some of the cooking and prep the day before to lighten the load, that’s not just okay for Sunday observance, that’s smart cooking.

Frankly, while cooking a large and complicated meal is a good deal of “work”, it is work I thoroughly enjoy and find therapeutic.

Catholics can cook on Sundays.