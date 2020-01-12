Vatican Take-Over of Convent Fails Again

From Gloria TV:

An attempt to capture the Marradi Dominican Convent, Italy, by some Vatican officials, failed in the morning of January 10, OkMugello.it reports.

The Vatican wants to evict the two elderly sisters and one novice and close down the place.

However, the nuns refused to open the doors. The local population came out in their defence, among them former Marradi mayor, Paolo Bassetti, a cousin of Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the Italian Bishops.

The Vatican emissaries left without having achieved anything.

The worry is that the Vatican aims at taking out one of the sisters who is considered more fragile, hoping that afterwards it will be easier to remove the other two.