The firestorm over ‘From the Depths of Our Hearts’

Cardinal Sarah also published three letters signed by Benedict XVI ( Transcript).

In his first September 20 letter Benedict says that he was asked by Sarah to write a text on celibacy. He says that he has started to write reflections on the priesthood, promising to transmit a text with particular emphasis on celibacy, and allowing Sarah to use this text.

The second October 12 letter conveys Benedict’s text and, again, allows Sarah to use it.

The third November 25 letter approves and praises a manuscript sent by Sarah. Benedict XVI thanks for the elaboration done on his contribution,

“For my part, the text can be published in the form you have in mind.”

Here is CNA’s report on yet another unholy fracas at the Vatican:

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA