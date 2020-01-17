Saint Anthony of the Desert, pray for us!

Posted on January 17, 2020 by
Saint Anthony of the Desert not only engaged in fierce battles against the devil through prayer and fasting, but they mocked, sneered and abused him. For his triumphs over the devil God promised that he would make his name known everywhere.

 

