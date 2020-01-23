Remnant newspaper editor Michael Matt joins John-Henry in Munich to discuss the Catholic Church in Germany. He issues a clarion call for Catholics to fulfill their obligation to be militant soldiers for Christ.
Remnant newspaper editor Michael Matt joins John-Henry in Munich to discuss the Catholic Church in Germany. He issues a clarion call for Catholics to fulfill their obligation to be militant soldiers for Christ.
|Lawrence Morra on The Dark Root of the St Gallen…
|Barbara Jensen on Antonio Socci: We are watching…
|Mary Anne on The Dark Root of the St Gallen…
|Lawrence Morra on Saint Agnes of Rome
|RemnantchildofMary on Saint Agnes of Rome
|JabbaPapa on Join Fr Z in prayer to the mar…
|RemnantchildofMary on The Prisoner of the Vatic…
|RemnantchildofMary on The Prisoner of the Vatic…
|Mary Salmond on The Prisoner of the Vatic…
|From Rome Editor on Join Fr Z in prayer to the mar…
|CDM 100 on How it happened that Archbisho…
|Robert John Bennett on Reflection for the Second Sund…
|Mary Salmond on Reflection for the Second Sund…
|mmvc on Card. Sarah has met with Bened…
|JabbaPapa on Card. Sarah has met with Bened…