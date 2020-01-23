Be militant Soldiers for Christ

January 23, 2020

Remnant newspaper editor Michael Matt joins John-Henry in Munich to discuss the Catholic Church in Germany. He issues a clarion call for Catholics to fulfill their obligation to be militant soldiers for Christ.

