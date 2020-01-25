Michael Matt to German Bishops: ‘Don’t embarrass the Fatherland again!’

The January 2020 Acies Ordinata had two parts: 1) A silent prayer demonstration just down the street from Cardinal Marx’s residence, designed to establish the prayerful and militant setting for Part 2: A press conference in which the traditional Catholic resistance was laid out for members of the press by interventions presented by Roberto de Mattei, John-Henry Westen, John Smeaton, Jeanne Smits, Alexander Tschugguel, Jose Ureta and Michael Matt, followed by an extensive Q&A session.

In this video, Michael J. Matt presents his intervention, as a German-American Catholic, against the elitism of the German Bishops Conference which would elevate German opinion over and above Scripture, Canon Law and the word of Christ Himself when it comes to questions such as women priests, celibacy and homosexual unions.