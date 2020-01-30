Pope Seeks Public Benefits for Sodomy – Bishops Consent?

From Whispers of Restoration:

Here at Whispers, we aren’t a Catholic News Site – but this is another one of those “seriously?” moments. Please permit us.

In all gravity, Dear Bishops…

…Why aren’t any of you coming out of your cathedras at this?

Just a few days ago, Pope Francis held an Ad Limina meeting with 33 bishops from California, Nevada, and Hawaii. One of the attendants, Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco, reported of that meeting (our emphasis):

“He [Pope Francis] made important distinctions between the (sexual) orientation and the question of marriage, for example saying it was important to ensure gay couples have access to public benefits, but insisting gay couples cannot marry.”

See the rest of the Archbishop’s report at the Diocese of Orange website here.

Of course, further confirmation might be sought from the other bishops present as to whether or not Francis did in fact say something to this effect… But let’s assume the Archbishop is telling the truth.

Without even diving into the scandalous fact that a Successor of the Apostles used heavily ambiguous, ideologically loaded, philosophically and theologically preposterous terminology like “sexual orientation,” “gay,” and “gay couples” in an interview, how in the world could any Catholic have sat through such a statement, without protesting aloud in the papal chambers?

Consider, by way of contrast, Benedict XVI’s 2003 document (intended chiefly for politicians), plainly classifying the granting of civic benefits to sodomitical couples as the “approval or legalization of evil,” and further stating that:

“In those situations where homosexual unions have [already] been legally recognized or have been given the legal status and rights belonging to marriage, clear and emphatic opposition is a duty. One must refrain from any kind of formal cooperation in the enactment or application of such gravely unjust laws and, as far as possible, from material cooperation on the level of their application.” (n.5, our emphasis)

Now, back to Francis.

“Important to ensure” that sodomites have institutional aid in committing sins that cry out to heaven for vengeance? (Not those newly fabricated sins, mind you, but the actual peccata clamantia per Catholic Tradition.) Insisting that Catholic bishops work to bring this ghastly thing to pass?

Gentle Reader, take note: This is a Pope advising bishops to engage in formal cooperation with intrinsically evil acts in a public, systematic manner.

Remember that other example of the same, FutureCatholic?

Kyrie, eleison.