The campaign is now underway, the Bernie supporters are firmly ensconced, the pope’s political proxies are issuing statements trashing Donald Trump. The papal bully pulpit is now primed for political warfare.

The Vatican Caucus is gearing up to defeat Donald Trump, as they promote their socialist darling, Bernie Sanders.

American Catholics, gird yourself for the continuing onslaught on America’s most pro-life President by none other than the Holy See. This is just the first round of a Vatican full scale assault on the Trump Administration. Move over, Nancy Pelosi. The Bergoglian henchmen are ready to rip on Trump. They will make the 2016 campaign look like a romp in the Vatican Gardens.

Remember the tumultuous 2016 election?

Lest we forget, Socialist Bergoglio rolled out the Vatican red carpet and white smoke for Comrade Bernie during the 2016 Democratic primary. The Sanders Vatican visit and speech was orchestrated, no doubt, at the behest of the Vatican’s UN handler, pro abort Jeffrey Sachs, who also doubles as both Sanders and Bergoglio’s economic and environmental consultant.

Yet when Hillary snatched (stole) the nomination from Bernie, the Vatican operatives quickly shifted strategies and coordinated with the Clinton campaign to defeat Donald Trump. The Vatican coordinated election campaign messaging with Clinton operatives, as revealed by the John Podesta campaign email leaks.

Even, the uber political Francis jumped into the presidential political campaign. He couldn’t resist taking his own cheap shot at Trump with his globalist dogma that “it is unchristian to build walls”, said he, from behind the Vatican’s 39 foot impenetrable wall.

Where is the 2020 Vatican caucus being held?

Look no further than the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (PASS), orchestrated by its party boss, Bishop Marcelo “China is the best implementer of Catholic social doctrine” Sorondo. Together with the Pope’s personal global political operative, Jeffrey Sachs, the PASS serves as the satellite office for the UN globalist agenda.

If ever there was an enemy of globalism and its population control agenda, it is Donald J. Trump. According to the Vatican, President Trump’s withdrawals from the Paris Climate Treaty, the Iran Nuclear Deal, the Cuba detente, and his America First populism agenda rank up there with King Herod’s deadly sins.

Oh, wait, Francis did obliquely refer to Trump as King Herod who slaughtered young boys.

The papal vitriol aimed at Trump populism is not surprising since Francis admonished us all to obey… the United Nations globalists.

Wake up, Catholics, to the Neo Pachamama church which innovates weekly according to the globalist whim of Francis, who now invents his new eco sins with a secular god to obey.

Bless me, Father, I forgot to recycle on Monday and I didn’t obey the Secretary General of the United Nations this week.’

The 2020 presidential election offers the Vatican another chance at redemption. So, once again, the Vatican Caucus is gearing up to defeat Donald Trump, as they promote their socialist darling, Bernie Sanders. The Bernie campaign staff still reigns at the Vatican, more determined and more embedded than ever. Now that socialism has come out of the Democratic Party closet, the Vatican socialists are priming the pump to launch a full scale attack at Donald Trump.

The incoming Vatican fire at Donald Trump is now underway.

On February 4, 2020, Joseph Stiglitz, member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences lobbed the first shot across the bow. Not surprisingly, Joe Stiglitz is the founder of the Socialist international Congress, a global group that promotes socialism within the global economy. Stiglitz served as the keynote speaker at the PASS “New Forms of Solidarity Towards Fraternal Inclusion, Integration and Innovation Conference” on Feb. 4, 2020. Stiglitz aimed his pointed remarks at the Trump agenda:

“We have to rethink our international agreements, not in the way that President Trump is talking about: “America First” or any other body first; it’s the planet first and people first is what it’s about.” That is the endearing message of solidarity and fraternity from the Vatican globalists.

Double teaming with Stiglitz at the conference, appears his fellow Columbia University economist, UN bureaucrat, papal point man, Jeffrey Sachs. For the last 7 years, Sachs serves as the key papal operative, eco globalist, deploying the vast resources and moral power of the Vatican to advance the UN globalist population control environmental agenda. Sounding more like an Iowan precinct captain supporting Bernie Sanders, Sachs ripped into Trump during his speech at the February Pontifical Academy Conference. Sachs pointedly targeted President Donald Trump by name, saying that the U.S. problem “became a far more significant problem with Donald Trump,” and further added that the U.S. will be “absolutely dangerous” to the “big consensus” if Trump “wins re-election this year.”

Pay attention to the menacing message of “fraternity” from the globalists who seek to run our lives and choose our Presidents! And to Francis, who says “it is an honor when Americans attack me.” We have only just begun.

Elizabeth Yore is an international child advocate attorney who has investigated the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences for the last seven years. She is an expert in child trafficking and clergy abuse investigations and prosecutions.