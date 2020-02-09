Michael Voris responds to Bishop Barron’s call for censorship of Catholic Social Media

Over at Mark Lambert’s blog: “US Bishops will tell you what you can read”
Over at Mark Lambert’s blog: “US Bishops will tell you what you can read”
|kathleen on Pope’s revised ‘Our Father’ so…
|Mary Anne on The Vatican Caucus
|Crow on Priest criticizes German bisho…
|pamibe on Pope’s revised ‘Our Father’ so…
|Crow on IL MESSAGGERO: Archbp. Gänswei…
|RemnantchildofMary on IL MESSAGGERO: Archbp. Gänswei…
|JabbaPapa on Bishop Schneider: ‘The Pope ca…
|davidbrainerd2 on Pope’s revised ‘Our Father’ so…
|davidbrainerd2 on Pope’s revised ‘Our Father’ so…
|davidbrainerd2 on Pope’s revised ‘Our Father’ so…
|Quote of the Day: Ar… on Quote of the Day: Archbishop F…
|the best state of th… on Why Does a Priest Support Dona…
|JabbaPapa on Fr. James Martin: ‘Church must…
|Crow on How They Wield Power
|Crow on How They Wield Power