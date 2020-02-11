Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us!

O star of purity, Mary Immaculate, Our Lady of Lourdes, glorious in your assumption, triumphant in your coronation, show unto us the mercy of thy Son.
Virgin Mary, Queen and Mother, be our comfort, hope, strength, and consolation. Amen.
Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us.
Saint Bernadette, pray for us.

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    February 11, 2020 at 14:56

    Beautiful holy card!

