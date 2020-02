Tonight on Arroyo’s show, my good friends Fr. Murray and Prof. Royal talk about a range of issues involving the new Apostolic Exhortation.

In the second half of the show, former Bishop of Hong Kong Joseph Card. Zen gave a live interview. It is devastating about the Vatican and China accord, and the plight of Chinese Catholics.

BTW… Card. Zen has a newish book, out about year ago.

For Love of My People I Will Not Remain Silent: On the Situation of the Church in China

