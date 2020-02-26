Italy shuts down Masses, but leaves everything else going

A reader sent me a link to the site of the SSPX in Italy. They have a statement in reaction to the government shut down of Masses till 1 March. As you know, there has been an outbreak in Italy.
I like the way the SSPX frames this.
In conseguenza di tale decisione anche la celebrazione pubblica delle Sante Messe è stata di fatto proibita, mentre mercati, centri commerciali e centri sportivi restano aperti.
La Fraternità San Pio X si vede purtroppo obbligata a sospendere tutte le celebrazioni con partecipazione di fedeli nelle regioni coinvolte, non senza stigmatizzare la condotta della Pubblica Autorità che impedisce al popolo cristiano di alzare pubblicamente, in tali circostanze, la propria preghiera verso il suo Creatore.
A tal proposito non possiamo non dirci stupiti dalla mancanza di adeguata reazione da parte dell’episcopato che alza la voce contro la deforestazione dell’Amazzonia, ma accetta, con pronta disponibilità, l’interdizione del pubblico culto da rendersi a Dio.
[…]
As a result of such a decision, also the celebration of public Masses has, in fact, been prohibited, while markets, commercial centers, and sports venues remain open.
The Fraternity of St. Pius X sees itself as obliged, unfortunately, to suspend all celebrations with the participation of the faithful in the affected regions, but but not without severely disapproving of the conduct of the Pubblica Autorità that impedes the Christian people from raising up, in such circumstances, their prayer toward the Creator.
In this light, we cannot but say we are stunned by the lack of an appropriate reaction on the part of the body of bishops, who raise their voice against deforestation of the Amazon, but accept, with prompt willingness, the interdict against the public worship to be given to God.
[…]
Never heard anything more ridiculous, offensive and discriminatory.