9 Days from Final Appeal, Novena for Cardinal Pell Begins

VATICAN CITY — As Cardinal George Pell’s final appeal at Australia’s High Court draws closer, a special novena has been prepared that begins today.

The prayer, published below, originates from Newman parish in Melbourne — the city where Cardinal Pell was tried. It asks the Lord that justice be done by appealing to the intercession of Our Lady, St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher — all said to be favorites of the cardinal.

Cardinal Pell is serving a six-year jail sentence for sexually abusing two choir boys as archbishop of Melbourne after Sunday Mass in the city’s St. Patrick’s cathedral in 1996 and 1997. He has always vigorously protested his innocence.

During the appeal in Australia’s High Court which is scheduled for March 11-12, Cardinal Pell’s attorneys are expected to argue that his conviction should have already been overturned because it was based upon uncorroborated testimony of only one complainant.

A Newman parishioner known simply as Gabriella told the Register “there’s no grandstanding involved” in the novena, “just a simple request” by the parish priest who “put the request out there and leaves the rest to God.”

The response to the request has been “excellent,” she said.

“It is all in God’s hands — his will, not ours,” Gabriella added. “We pray for the cardinal’s perseverance in the faith and patience in adversity as well as plenteous Graces for his spiritual and temporal welfare regardless of the outcome in March before the High Court.”

She added that the “general mood” in the parish is one of prayer and hope. “We pray, we hope in God and that Cardinal Pell is accepting this as penance for all the atrocities committed by other priests.”

Special Novena for Cardinal George Pell (March 2-10)

Memorare to Our Lady

Remember, O most Gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy Protection, implored thy Help, or sought thy Intercession was left unaided by thee. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, MARY, Virgin of virgins, MOTHER OF JESUS CHRIST; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful, sorrowful and trembling. O Mistress of the World and MOTHER OF THE WORD INCARNATE, despise not my petitions, but in thy Mercy hear and answer wretched me crying to thee in this vale of tears. Be near me, I beseech thee, in all my necessities, now and always, especially at the hour of my death. O clement, o loving, o sweet Virgin Mary. Amen.

Prayer to St. John Fisher

O GOD, WHO DIDST GRANT to Thy blessed BISHOP JOHN, the GRACE COURAGEOUSLY to give his LIFE for TRUTH and JUSTICE, GRANT through his intercession and example that we may so lose our LIFE in this world for CHRIST, that we may find it in HEAVEN. Through OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST, YOUR SON, Who LIVETH and REIGNETH WITH YOU IN THE UNITY of THE HOLY GHOST, ONE GOD, FOR EVER AND EVER, Amen.

Prayer to St. Thomas More

O GOD, Who didst bestow upon the blessed Martyr THOMAS the GRACE to EMBRACE THY CROSS with a Joyous and Resolute spirit amidst the snares of the world, and the sufferings of prison and death, GRANT, WE PRAY THEE, through his intercession and example, that eagerly STRIVING for FAITH and JUSTICE we may merit to come to the JOYS of EVERLASTING LIFE, THROUGH OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST, YOUR SON, WHO LIVETH and REIGNETH WITH YOU IN THE UNITY OF THE HOLY GHOST, ONE GOD, FOR EVER AND EVER, Amen.

MARY, MIRROR OF JUSTICE, PRAY FOR HIM.

SAINT JOHN FISHER, PRAY FOR HIM.

SAINT THOMAS MORE, PRAY FOR HIM.

Amen.