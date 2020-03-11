Devoted priests ministering in locked down Italy

“A great priest who never ceases to be present with his parish community.
Thank you, Father Ricotta”
un grande sacerdote che non cessa di essere presente con la sua comunità parrocchiale. Grazie Padre Ricotta pic.twitter.com/6UUaUHEgb4
— Attilio Sacco 🇮🇹 🇮🇱 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@AttilioSacco) March 11, 2020
“The parish priest in Bibione [Italian region of Veneto] took his little truck, loaded the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary on it and went around the village to bless streets and houses. Stopped by the Carabinieri answered: ‘I’m working!!’” #italylockdown #coronavirus https://t.co/DMhfziDoUx
— Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) March 11, 2020
Awesome! A great idea by a devoted priest!