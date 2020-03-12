Outside Italy, European churches begin ‘guidance to halt COVID-19 spread’

By Simon Caldwell at Crux:

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Catholic churches across Europe are suspending the sign of peace during Mass in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Updated guidance issued by the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales recommended a range of new measures to prevent the transmission of the virus, similar to those already implemented in other countries. The English and Welsh bishops also advised parishes not to pass around collection plates or baskets, though they remain silent on how the faithful should contribute financially to the church during Mass on Sundays.

Besides dropping the sign of peace, they included the suspension of Communion under both species, with the host to be given in the hand only. They also include the removal of holy water fonts, the suspension of the use of shared hymn books and missals, and of large parish gatherings where people might use shared utensils or plates of food and drinks.