Prayer Request for Pachamama dunker, Alexander Tschugguel

Posted on March 16, 2020 by

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Prayer Request for Pachamama dunker, Alexander Tschugguel

  1. Robert John Bennett says:
    March 16, 2020 at 11:53

    I’ll certainly pray for him, and I’m sure many others will as well.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s