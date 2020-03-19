Swiss bishop censored by apostolic administrator for criticizing Church’s response to coronavirus

The Swiss Bishops’ Conference distanced itself from Eleganti: “Auxiliary Bishop Marian Eleganti’s statements are of a purely personal nature and therefore obligate only him,” a spokeswoman said.

Eleganti was not surprised by the negative reactions to his video. However, he called criticism by fellow Catholics “astonishing.”

He told LifeSiteNews in comments earlier this week that the Eucharist is a “supernatural reality” that cannot be understood from a simply natural perspective.

“For the naturalists among us, there is no supernatural reality. Even the Catholic belief that a blessing will change something about the water is irrational for them, and at best it is psychology. Not to speak of the Catholic belief in the transubstantiation of the Holy Host into the Body of Christ at Holy Mass. What can at most be expected of their so-called reason is a symbolic understanding of transubstantiation and the consecrated host,” he said.

“I would like to ask them: In which claim is there more faith in miracles or more faith in supernatural reality? When I claim that in Holy Mass, through the priest’s words of consecration, the bread is transformed into the Body of Christ, which we believe, or when I claim that the Body of Christ, which I receive in Holy Communion, will not harm us in the current context, which they obviously cannot believe (hence the precautions, the effectiveness of which I doubt for my part)? May they themselves answer my question in their own conscience. I, for my part, remain faithful to my belief in the salvific effect and power of the Holy Eucharist, because for me it is the present God, the Body of Christ,” he added.

St. Thomas Aquinas, in addressing a similar difficulty in the Summa Theologica, indicated that while Transubstantiation changes the substance of the bread and wine into the body and blood of Jesus, the accidental properties remain and could, therefore, harm the individual if contaminated by poison, for instance.

He wrote in IIIa Q83 a.6, ad3 of the Summa: “If it be discovered that the wine has been poisoned, the priest should neither receive it nor administer it to others on any account, lest the life-giving chalice become one of death.”

In a similar vein, priests generally make sure that Consecrated Hosts are consumed within a certain period of time to avoid the danger of them going rancid or decaying.