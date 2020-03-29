He Had Corona Virus and Recovered: Alexander Tschugguel talks to Dr. Taylor Marshall

Alexander Tschugguel – the young Austrian man who threw the Pacha idols into the Tiber River talks to Dr. Taylor Marshall about having contracting the Corona Virus, being hospitalized, and then about his recovery.
