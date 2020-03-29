He Had Corona Virus and Recovered: Alexander Tschugguel talks to Dr. Taylor Marshall

Posted on March 29, 2020 by

Alexander Tschugguel – the young Austrian man who threw the Pacha idols into the Tiber River talks to Dr. Taylor Marshall about having contracting the Corona Virus, being hospitalized, and then about his recovery.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s