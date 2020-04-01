The Bishops Have Abandoned Us: These Wolves Deserve All Our Contempt and Disdain

The underlying illness causing the situation is also serious.
.
But the attitude of most bishops in most affected countries is simply despicable, repugnant, deserving all our contempt and disdain. Not content with having thrown the faithful for decades to the care of sexual abusers, now, in the moment of greatest need, they simply abandon us.
.
The suspension of large gatherings (including public masses) is quite understandable. But the other measures are abusive, and a sign of the complete disregard of these wolves who pretend to be shepherds for the souls of the faithful. But the act of many, apparently most, bishops to close churches to simple individual prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament? And, much worse, to “ban” confessions in the time of greatest need? To “ban” last rites, including the viaticum and extreme unction in the time of greatest peril?
.
What is the point of the Church at all, of the priesthood, if these physicians of the soul abandon the sick right now? How come Francis mentioned the church as a “field hospital” from day one of his pontificate, and, when the need for actual field hospitals is here, priests and bishops simply do not show up? Do they have to despise the laity that much? THIS is clericalism of the worst kind.
.
Note this, bishops who have “banned” confessions and last rites in this time: WE WILL NOT FORGET THAT YOU ABANDONED US IN THE MOMENT OF GREATEST NEED.
Nick is right, we won’t forget how our bishops, except a few, have sent a letter to tell us to do what the state tells us. However, at this opportune time, how many are now video conferencing or doing live broadcasts to the general church flock? How many are making this a teachable moment by talking about the truths of the faith, providing a live mass, or a live rosary, or a moment of instruction?
Our priest lives at an abbey and is not allowed to leave. So where does that leave the parishioners?
The people will not support the diocese in their (bishops) hour of need when they campaign for the umpteenth second collections that affect the diocesan offices only and doesn’t affect the local or rural parishes.
There will be more bankruptcies, especially in the dioceses with sexual predator lawsuits. The spiritual needs of the people will be looking for spiritual leadership – they may be looking elsewhere. Many priests are in the same boat without spiritual support from their bishops.
I’m not up to speed on all the interrelated factors of canon law and church hierarchy rules but I’m familiar with past history of the Church during major world calamities and wars enough to say that with what my life experience and studies have given me for perspective, it paints me a pretty clear perception that the church was always in the ready working directly with the faithful especially if any major crisis was upon the faithful; The Flock. So now the Good Shepherd can abandon the flock; I’ve never heard of such a thing! One thing I feel presently convinced of though is that since Francis was installed as the active Pope while Benedict was excused to go lie down and stay out of the way I see that Francis has an agenda to form a new church in place of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, which would be more akin to a synagogue of Satan filled with blasphemes and conjoined with New World Order Totalitarian doctrines on the horizon; and this can only mean to me after all of the centuries the Church remained intact to go through these convulsions now means we are looking at the antichrist’s emergence occurring in the near term. This is mostly my gut right now, but I have enough personal experience with Nazi like Gestapo rule book Democrats in my region that targeted me to take me down and out of the picture, a diabolical attack from hell, along with Freemasons or the most vile partisan nefarious individuals around here to know something very bad is afoot when I’ve always been a nice guy and just fair with anyone, maybe outspoken and cared to a fault to my demise it seems! I had written to Francis when things were really bad for me, seeking his prayer and advice but that was never responded to and since the last few years have passed I’ve seen the foul agenda of that man which to me seems clear he is a heretic sponsor of evil. I hope I’m wrong, but I have way too much pain and trouble I’ve been subjected to for over a dozen years by many of these interrelated factors to think otherwise! God help us all in the Holy Name of Jesus Christ our Lord Savior and Redeemer. Amen.
Lawrence