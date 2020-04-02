Remnant TV: Killing Covid-19

From Michael Matt at The Remnant:

Did you know that 80,000 Americans died of the flu in 2018? That’s a lot of people.

Did you know that that the actor Tom Hanks has not only recovered from COVID-19, but is now back in the States and doing just fine?

I wonder why the MSM isn’t reporting much of anything at all on the survivors of this thing. It’s almost as if they WANT us to panic!

Is it going to be “the sky is falling” and “it’s the end of the world” for the rest of the summer, right through to November?

What’s going on here?

Are we seriously going to hide in homes and lose our jobs every time the flu comes around for the rest of our lives?

Of course, the current virus is nasty. But so too were others. In 1968, a million people died of the flu.

Do you remember? Of course not, because nobody locked the country down over it, causing us to lose our jobs and get cut off from the Sacraments of our Church.

And now doctors are warning that panic and fear are becoming a bigger threat to many people’s lives than the virus itself.

Can we talk about this yet? Or is that against the law, too!

I think you’ll agree me, that the time has come to ask some rather urgent questions. And that’s exactly what we do in this week’s episode of From the Editor’s Desk.

Keep praying, keep washing those hands and question everything!

In Christo Rege,

Michael J. Matt