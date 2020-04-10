We Participate in the Passion of Christ

No one of us is spared a participation in the Passion of Christ. Saint Benedict says that “we must share by patience in the sufferings of Christ, that we may deserve to be partakers of His kingdom”. For one follower of Christ it will be physical infirmities. For another, it will be mental anguish, or coldness, darkness, and weariness in prayer. For still another, it will be the inability to emerge from a wounded and wounding past, or the fear of advancing into a future full of uncertainties. These, and every other manner of suffering, are the means by which we enter into the prayer of Christ, and by which His prayer pierces our hearts and penetrates our lives. Only the humble man (or woman), the man brought low, the man cast to the ground, the man thrust into the netherworld, can receive the prayer of the suffering Christ:

Who in the days of his flesh, with a strong cry and tears, offering up prayers and supplications to him that was able to save him from death, was heard for his reverence. (Hebrews 5:7)

One of the fruits of such a participation in the prayer of the suffering Christ is a softening of the heart towards one’s fellow men, a readiness to kneel before one’s brother, to go down into the ditch into which he has fallen, offering unconditional love. This does not mean that one stops the normal course of life. It does mean finding a way to let the suffering brother know that he is not alone, that he is not despised, that he is not judged, that he is cherished.

Another fruit of such a participation in the prayer of the suffering Christ is a readiness to own one’s own failings—in word, in deed, and in omission—and to ask pardon unconditionally. The humble man does not circumscribe his acts of contrition with preventions, conditions, and epilogues. He says simply and directly what needs to be said. In this, our model is the prodigal son. “Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, I am not now worthy to be called thy son” (Luke 15:21). The father did not say, “Now, son, tell me in detail just how you have sinned against heaven and before me that I may make a record of it and refer to it in the future.” He did not even address his son with words. His embrace said all that needed to be said. Rather, he addressed the servants, saying:

Bring forth quickly the first robe, and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: and bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it, and let us eat and make merry: because this my son was dead, and is come to life again: was lost, and is found. (Luke 15:22-24)

Yet another fruit of participation in the prayer of the suffering Christ is the desire to make reparation, to put back what has fallen out of place; to restore what, through one’s own fault, came to be damaged; to make up for all that was refused, discounted, neglected, or forgotten. Our Lord’s words to Simon the pharisee reveal what reparation is.

Simon: Dost thou see this woman? I entered into thy house, thou gavest me no water for my feet; but she with tears hath washed my feet, and with her hairs hath wiped them. Thou gavest me no kiss; but she, since she came in, hath not ceased to kiss my feet. My head with oil thou didst not anoint; but she with ointment hath anointed my feet. Wherefore I say to thee: Many sins are forgiven her, because she hath loved much. But to whom less is forgiven, he loveth less. (Luke 7:44-47)

Water for weary, soiled feet; tears; kisses; ointment; and much love. The impulse of reparation rises in the heart of one to whom many sins are forgiven. It rises in the heart of one who recognises the ravages of sin, first in himself, and then all about him: in the monastic family; in the Church beloved of Christ; and in the world into which God sent His Son, “not to reject the world, but so that the world might find salvation through Him” (John 3:17).

Let us, then, celebrate this Good Friday out of a place of adoration and submission; full of confidence in the plan of God; conscious of having failed one another knowingly and unknowingly. Let us ask Our Lord to grant us the first-fruits of a real participation in His prayer in the Cenacle, in Gethsemani, and from the altar of the Cross.

Touched by the prayer of the suffering Christ, I humbly confess every fault by which I have weakened charity in my life; or hurt or in any way diminished another; or troubled the peace that ought to prevail in the home. I further humbly confess my lack of zeal for the Work of God, my want of reverence in the presence of the Divine Majesty; my resistance to correction; my attachment to comforts; and my failure to live in thanksgiving and in ceaseless praise of the same Our Lord Jesus Christ.

And so we conclude:

For this we were called: Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example that we should follow his steps. Who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth. Who, when he was reviled, did not revile: when he suffered, he threatened not: but delivered himself to him that judged him unjustly. Who his own self bore our sins in his body upon the tree: that we, being dead to sins, should live to justice: by whose stripes we were healed. For we were as sheep going astray; but we are now converted to the shepherd and bishop of your souls (1 Peter 2:21-25): Our Lord Jesus Christ who lives and reigns with the Father, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, one God, forever and ever. Amen. ————————-

The Stations of the Cross by Saint Francis of Assisi