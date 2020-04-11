Archbp. Viganò asks all priests and bishops to recite the Exorcism on Holy Saturday, 1500h Rome time #exorcismus2020

CP&S – This is wonderful news. It is also a powerful recognition that Satan, and therefore man’s sinfulness for falling for his false promises, is at the root of evil in the world, with the current devastating pandemic perhaps being our wake up call. Let us pray that many priests and bishops heed Archbishop Viganò’s request.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has asked that all the bishops and priests in the world to recite from the Ritule Romanum Title XI, chapter 3, the “Exorcism against Satan and the Apostate Angels” (the long for of the prayer to St. Michael the Archangel) in order to “fight the common enemy of the whole human race”.

This should be done on 11 April – Holy Saturday at 1500h Rome time, which is 0800h Central Daylight Time.

This is important. I will do it.

I may live-stream it.

Remember: This should be done in LATIN. And wear a stole.

I made a recording Title XI, Ch. 3 in Latin as a resource for priests. Priests who want this recording to help them with their Latin can contact me. I will send it to priests ONLY. Not a priest or bishop? Don’t ask. Please let me know, Fathers, where you are and what your current role is. Please put “SEND LATIN RECORDING of XI.3” in the subject line. For email form click HERE.