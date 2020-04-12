Amazing coincidences! Pachamama bowl – Vigil of Easter in St. Peter’s – Annuario Pontificio

From Fr Z’s blog:

At the end of the Amazon Synod (“walking together”) in October 2019, a black ritual bowl with markings associated with Pachamama, with demonic idol worship, was placed at Francis’ behest directly on the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica, above the tomb of the Apostle Peter. It had red flowers associated with that demon cult. HERE

Today I caught a video clip from Francis’ celebration of the Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica (which really ought to have been at the Lateran since, I dunno, it’s the Cathedral – but okay).

Note well. This is not the main altar of the basilica. It is in the apse, where various Masses are held and celebrated upon a portable altar. The true altar, that unified the Mass and Eucharist with the theological message of Bernini’s colossal bronze sculpture of the Chair of Peter was torn out years ago by Virgilio Card. Noè. I was there that morning. I saw them doing it. It was horrifying.

But it wasn’t as horrifying as the sight of that damned black demon bowl on the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica over the bones of the first Vicar of Christ.

So, black demon bowl on main altar…. Easter Vigil Mass not on main altar in an empty (other than angels) basilica….

Not even half a year after that damned bowl was put on the sacred altar over the holy relics of the head of the Apostles personally chosen by Christ while on Earth.

And I read that in the Holy See’s official yearbook, the Annuario Pontificio for 2020, the title of Vicar of Christ has been dropped from the list of titles for the Pontiff.

This is what the page for Francis looks like in the 2013 Annuario.

And in this year’s Annuario we find “historial titles” as a postscript to the biographical stuff.

The Annuario is the official book that tells everybody who everyone is and what they do.

To recap… black demon bowl on main altar over the bones of the first Vicar of Christ … Easter Vigil Mass not on main altar over the bones of the first Vicar of Christ in an empty (other than angels) basilica… “Vicar of Jesus Christ” relegated to “historical title” in the Holy See’s official book that tells everybody who everyone is and what they do.

Sometimes things that line up just line up by coincidence.