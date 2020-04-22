Young Austrian Catholics plead with bishops: “Please give us back Holy Mass”

A young woman pleads with Austrian bishops in an April 19, 2020 video to ‘give us back Holy Mass.
A young woman pleads with Austrian bishops in an April 19, 2020 video to ‘give us back Holy Mass.
|Mary Salmond on The Heart of Evangelization: L…
|jmshistorycorner on Do Not Be A Coward: Say “No” t…
|Nancy on The Pandemic Crisis: The Absen…
|kathleen on What is the True “Status…
|blindzanygirl on The Pandemic Crisis: The Absen…
|kathleen on Reflection for the 2nd Sunday…
|Crow on Reflection for the 2nd Sunday…
|mmvc on Jesus, I trust in You!
|Mary Salmond on Reflection for the 2nd Sunday…
|Robert John Bennett on Reflection for the 2nd Sunday…
|tunaonfriday on Jesus, I trust in You!
|sallyball8323 on The Hand of God and the Hand o…
|Mary Salmond on The Hand of God and the Hand o…
|kathleen on What is the True “Status…
|keith petersen on What is the True “Status…