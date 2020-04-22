Young Austrian Catholics plead with bishops: “Please give us back Holy Mass”

Posted on April 22, 2020 by

A young woman pleads with Austrian bishops in an April 19, 2020 video to ‘give us back Holy Mass.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s