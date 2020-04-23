Saints for the Pandemic (video) and St George

Fr Andrew Allman, parish priest of St Clare Catholic Church in the Diocese of Lancaster, England, has posted a video about helpful Saints we may pray to for assistance during the pandemic.

We should perhaps add to this list of powerful saints to intercede for us during the pandemic the name of St George, the early Christian martyr, patron saint of England, and whose feast we celebrate today.

George (Georgius) was a soldier of Cappadocian Greek origin, a member of the Praetorian Guard for the Roman emperor Diocletian, and was sentenced to death on 23 April, 303, for refusing to recant his Christian faith.

The legend of St. George fighting and overcoming the dragon (a traditional symbol of evil) reminds us of God’s care: “Under the Lord’s wings you shall take refuge; His faithfulness is a buckler and shield. You shall not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day” (Psalm 91:4-5).