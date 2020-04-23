Saints for the Pandemic (video) and St George

Posted on April 23, 2020 by

Fr Andrew Allman, parish priest of St Clare Catholic Church in the Diocese of Lancaster, England, has posted a video about helpful Saints we may pray to for assistance during the pandemic.

We should perhaps add to this list of powerful saints to intercede for us during the pandemic the name of St George, the early Christian martyr, patron saint of England, and whose feast we celebrate today.

George (Georgius) was a soldier of Cappadocian Greek origin, a member of the Praetorian Guard for the Roman emperor Diocletian, and was sentenced to death on 23 April, 303, for refusing to recant his Christian faith.

The legend of St. George fighting and overcoming the dragon (a traditional symbol of evil) reminds us of God’s care: “Under the Lord’s wings you shall take refuge; His faithfulness is a buckler and shield. You shall not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day” (Psalm 91:4-5).

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s