An exorcist on what demons say about priests and Mass

Posted on April 28, 2020 by

From Fr Z’s Blog:

How I wish that you all understood Italian.

I heard a recording posted by La Nuova Bussola of comments by an exorcist of the Archdiocese of Milan, don Ambrogio Villa, in which he speaks about the Mass.

During an exorcism a demon told him that, “You (priests) are in a hurry when you celebrate the Mass, you raise that piece of bread and right away down, because you are in a hurry, you have more important things to do.”

The demon said, “You don’t understand that, when you say Mass, Mary His Mother and the angels are united around the altar.”

On the other hand, about lay people who receive Communion…

“We all think that, by going to Mass, we are giving something to God, but instead it is the Sacrifice of Christ that forgives our sins.” He reminds that the Host is within us for some 8-10 minutes.  And in that 8-10 minutes…

“we are the tabernacles of Jesus.”

Then he talks about making an act of thanksgiving after Mass.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to An exorcist on what demons say about priests and Mass

  1. mmvc says:
    April 28, 2020 at 10:51

    If anyone who understands Italian could give some more insights into what the Padre is saying, that would be greatly appreciated…

  2. shadon100 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 11:46

    How stupid we must seem to the demons and how ungrateful, lax and obstinate to heavenly choirs! Some amazing revelations from an unprecedented series of exorcisms about holy Mass and many other lessons and warnings were revealed in Swiss-German (and later translated to English) in the 70´s. You can read them in English here: https://www.tldm.org/news4/warningsfrombeyond.1of3.htm
    Highly, highly, highly recommended reading.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s