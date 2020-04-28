An exorcist on what demons say about priests and Mass

How I wish that you all understood Italian.

I heard a recording posted by La Nuova Bussola of comments by an exorcist of the Archdiocese of Milan, don Ambrogio Villa, in which he speaks about the Mass.

During an exorcism a demon told him that, “You (priests) are in a hurry when you celebrate the Mass, you raise that piece of bread and right away down, because you are in a hurry, you have more important things to do.”

The demon said, “You don’t understand that, when you say Mass, Mary His Mother and the angels are united around the altar.”

On the other hand, about lay people who receive Communion…

“We all think that, by going to Mass, we are giving something to God, but instead it is the Sacrifice of Christ that forgives our sins.” He reminds that the Host is within us for some 8-10 minutes. And in that 8-10 minutes…

“we are the tabernacles of Jesus.”

Then he talks about making an act of thanksgiving after Mass.