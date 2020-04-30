Traditional Priest Catechises Polish Police

From Gloria TV:

A priest celebrated in an undisclosed location in Poland on April 23 a Traditional Latin Mass on a parking lot, but policemen, wearing masks, tried to stop him.

According to RemnantNewspaper.com, the priest is already in trouble with his bishop because he plans to celebrate only the Traditional Latin Mass.

“What will you do with us? Are you planning to shoot us?” the priest asked the police officers, adding “Gentlemen, Mass was supposed to start at 7.00. You are on duty. So am I. Go with God.”

The policemen left. When they passed near the altar, the priest told them, “You are supposed to bow before the altar of God. You are all baptised. You should know better.” Then, Mass started.

Gloria TV video

