Can a Catholic Pope tell an autistic child “maybe we’ll see each other in hell?”

Posted on May 3, 2020 by
 

Pope Francis closed the call offering the family his blessing and asking for prayer, but not before making a small joke with Baruffi, who told him that, “We pray a lot for you, but you don’t need it, you are already a saint.”


Jesting, he laughed, and said, “Who knows, maybe we’ll see each other in hell?”, to which Baruffi said, “I think for you no, but us perhaps. We’re a little bit mean with everyone in this situation.”

Lest you do not believe me….it’s on video!

What kind of demented ghoul responds to a child telling him “you are already a saint” with “we’ll see each other in hell?”

Can a Catholic Pope say such things?

As a side note….anyone else find that picture of Francis post-Conclave to be incredibly creepy? It’s from an international wire service so it wasn’t doctored in any way…the orange/fire background, the creepy smile, the monster Cardinal Daneels in the corner grimacing/trying to smile….everyone looking apprehensive. Creepy.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Can a Catholic Pope tell an autistic child “maybe we’ll see each other in hell?”

  1. David says:
    May 3, 2020 at 18:04

    What do you expect from Bergoglio?

  2. Crusader4Christ says:
    May 3, 2020 at 20:50

    We should refer to him as Pope Francis. I understand the frustration with the man but he still does bear the highest office in the Church.

  3. David says:
    May 3, 2020 at 21:00

    What do you expect from Pope Francis?

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s