Can a Catholic Pope tell an autistic child “maybe we’ll see each other in hell?”

Pope Francis closed the call offering the family his blessing and asking for prayer, but not before making a small joke with Baruffi, who told him that, “We pray a lot for you, but you don’t need it, you are already a saint.”
Jesting, he laughed, and said, “Who knows, maybe we’ll see each other in hell?”, to which Baruffi said, “I think for you no, but us perhaps. We’re a little bit mean with everyone in this situation.”
Lest you do not believe me….it’s on video!
Can a Catholic Pope say such things?
As a side note….anyone else find that picture of Francis post-Conclave to be incredibly creepy? It’s from an international wire service so it wasn’t doctored in any way…the orange/fire background, the creepy smile, the monster Cardinal Daneels in the corner grimacing/trying to smile….everyone looking apprehensive. Creepy.
What do you expect from Bergoglio?
We should refer to him as Pope Francis. I understand the frustration with the man but he still does bear the highest office in the Church.
What do you expect from Pope Francis?