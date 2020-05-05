As Masses open up, priests told to DROP Hosts onto hands; Communion on the tongue is banned

From Fr Z’s blog:

As public Masses start up again, people are sending notes with indications from different dioceses about distribution of Holy Communion.

Under the excuse of being “realistic” and so forth, chanceries are writing for their bishops – I prefer to believe that the bishops themselves are not so awful – that Communion in the hand is obligatory and that people do not have a right to receive on the tongue.

Sed contra, Redemptionis Sacramentum says “Quamvis omnis fidelis ius semper habeat pro libitu suo sacram Communionem ore accipendi,…”

[92.] Although each of the faithful always has the right to receive Holy Communion on the tongue, at his choice, if any communicant should wish to receive the Sacrament in the hand, in areas where the Bishops’ Conference with the recognitio of the Apostolic See has given permission, the sacred host is to be administered to him or her. However, special care should be taken to ensure that the host is consumed by the communicant in the presence of the minister, so that no one goes away carrying the Eucharistic species in his hand. If there is a risk of profanation, then Holy Communion should not be given in the hand to the faithful.

NB: “Always” and “right”.

Moreover, if Communion in the hand isn’t bad enough… and it is an abomination… now priests are being told that they are to drop the Host onto people’s hands.

They are to DROP the Host.

DROP. THE. HOST.

One of the sad and ironic advantages to this period of closure of Masses is that there have been millions fewer sacrilegious Communions received each Sunday by un-confessed and tepid or rebellious Catholics. Millions of “Body” blows that the Church didn’t have to absorb. Now priests are being told to drop Hosts onto palms.

Recently, Robert Card. Sarah, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments, answered a questions about reception of Communion. HERE

There is already a rule in the Church and this must be respected: the faithful are free to receive Communion in the mouth or hand. […] The devil strongly attacks the Eucharist because it is the heart of the life of the Church. But I believe, as I have already written in my books, that the heart of the problem is the crisis of faith in the priesthood. If priests are aware of what the Mass is and what the Eucharist is, certain ways of celebrating or certain hypotheses about Communion would not even come to mind. Jesus cannot be treated like this.

Certain things would not even enter into their minds.